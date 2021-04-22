Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play host to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the BayArena for their latest Bundesliga game.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich yesterday at the Allianz Arena. First-half goals from Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and German midfielder Joshua Kimmich ensured victory for Bayern Munich.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, beat Heiko Herrlich's Augsburg 2-0 yesterday at the Deutsche Bank Park. Goals from Austrian centre-back Martin Hinteregger and Portuguese striker Andre Silva sealed the deal for Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost 10 and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the second round of the DFB-Pokal, with ten-man Bayer Leverkusen beating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1. Goals from Argentine striker Lucas Alario and centre-back Edmond Tapsoba and a second-half brace from French winger Moussa Diaby secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen, who had centre-back Jonathan Tah sent off in the second-half.

German forward Amin Younes scored the consolation goal for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-L

Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen interim manager Hannes Wolf will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, experienced Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Germany international Lars Bender. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian right-back Santiago Arias and young Brazilian forward Paulinho.

Injured: Lars Bender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: Santiago Arias, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will be without French right-back Almamy Toure, young forward Ragnar Ache and Angolan attacker Jabez Makanda. Midfielder Sebastian Rode is suspended.

Injured: Almamy Toure, Ragnar Ache, Jabez Makanda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sebastian Rode

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Daley Sinkgraven, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kevin Trapp, Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan Ndicka, Timothy Chandler, Makoto Hasebe, Stefan Ilsanker, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Luka Jovic, Andre Silva

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are 6th in the Bundesliga table. They sacked Peter Bosz in March after some poor results, with Hannes Wolf handed the job of steadying the ship. They have a good squad but appointing the right manager in the summer will be key.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are 4th in the Bundesliga, and have won four of their last five games. Manager Adi Hutter will leave the club to take over at Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, and Eintracht Frankfurt are said to be interested in appointing Ralf Rangnick.

Eintracht Frankfurt could just edge past Bayer Leverkusen.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Also Read: 6 greatest full-backs of all time