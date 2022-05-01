Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues next week and will see Bayer Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt at the BayArena on Monday night.

Bayer Leverkusen returned to winning ways last weekend, picking up a 4-1 win over Greuther Furth to further strengthen their hold on a Champions League spot and confirm relegation for their opponents.

Bayer Leverkusen remain third in the Bundesliga table with 55 points from 31 games. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins on Monday as they target a spot among Europe's finest next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt's domestic struggles continued last weekend as they played out a 2-2 draw against Europe-chasing Hoffenheim. However, they returned to winning ways in midweek, beating West Ham 2-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

The visitors sit ninth in the league standings with 40 points from 31 games. They can no longer qualify for Europe via a league finish but will be looking to end the season as strongly as they can.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in an explosive Bundesliga clash back in December last year, which Eintracht Frankfurt won 5-2.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: D-L-L-D-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The hosts remain without the services of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli and Karim Bellarabi as they are all injured.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Rafael Santos Borre has been suspended from Monday's game due to an accumulation of bookings, while Diant Ramaj and Jesper Lindstrom are both injured and will miss out as well.

Erik Durm is recovering from an illness and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Diant Ramaj, Jesper Lindstrom

Doubtful: Erik Durm

Suspended: Rafael Santos Borre

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Lukas Hradecky; Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Robert Andrich, Kerem Demirbay; Moussa Diaby, Paulinho; Sardar Azmoun, Patrik Schick

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Goncalo Paciencia

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen ended a run of back-to-back winless outings with a comfortable win last time out. However, they have lost three of their last four home games across all competitions and will be looking to improve their home form starting on Monday.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last five league games, drawing three times and losing the other two. The hosts should therefore have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

