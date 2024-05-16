Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side at the Bay Arena on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional this season and should be able to win this game.

FC Augsburg are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have won the league title and have created history this season. The hosts thrashed VfL Bochum by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 17 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams. FC Augsburg have managed three victories and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-D-W-W-D

FC Augsburg form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have a fully-fit squad at the moment and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg

Raphael Framberger, Robert Gummy, and Reece Oxford are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Fredrik Jensen and Finn Dahmen are also struggling with their fitness and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Raphael Framberger, Robert Gummy, Reece Oxford, Fredrik Jensen, Finn Dahmen, Elvis Rexhbecaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz, Boniface

FC Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koubek; Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Engels, Jakic, Maier, Vargas; Tietz, Demirovic

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been brilliant this season and will look to remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga. Florian Wirtz has been a revelation this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

FC Augsburg can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 FC Augsburg