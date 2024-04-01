Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Bayer Leverkusen will invite Fortuna Dusseldorf to the BayArena in the DFB-Pokal semifinals on Wednesday.

The hosts are unbeaten across all competitions this season and in their previous outing, registered a comeback 2-1 home win over Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday. They left it late in that match, as goals from Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick in the 88th and 91st minutes helped them overturn a one-goal deficit from the first half.

The visitors resumed their 2. Bundesliga campaign after the international break with a 3-1 comeback win over FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday. Christos Tzolis bagged a brace and Shinta Appelkamp scored in the 76th minute.

The hosts defeated Stuttgart 3-2 in the quarterfinals and the visitors defeated FC St. Pauli on penalties after the scores ended 2-2 during regulation time.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have met 65 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 28 wins and the hosts are not far behind with 20 wins. 17 games between them have ended in draws.

They have met twice in the DFB-Pokal thus far. The visitors have a 100% record in these meetings, recording 2-1 wins.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, recording six wins on the trot.

Bayer Leverkusen have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each of the games in that period.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games, recording three wins on the trot.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping two clean sheets.

Leverkusen have registered six consecutive wins at home in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction

Die Werkself have registered impressive comeback wins in their last two games and will look to build on that form. They have scored 19 goals in four games in the DFB-Pokal this season. They are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Exequiel Palacios and top scorer Victor Boniface are doubtful for this match. Head coach Xabi Alonso will look to make a few changes to the starting XI as he navigates through a busy schedule of games.

Flingeraner have been in good touch recently, with four wins in their last five games. They have scored 13 goals in four DFB-Pokal games this season and will look to continue their goalscoring form. Daniel Bunk is a confirmed absentee for the visitors while Nicolas Gavory is a doubt with a muscle injury.

While both teams head into the match in great form, considering the home advantage for Leverkusen and their dominance in recent meetings in this fixture, the hosts should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Christos Tzolis to score or assist any time - Yes