Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Freiburg at BayArena in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Leverkusen are fifth in the league table with 14 points, five more than the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten in the league since a loss to Hoffenheim in their campaign opener. They extended their winning streak in the league to three games with a 4-3 away triumph over Mainz last week. Alejandro Grimaldo bagged a first-half brace while Martin Terrier scored his first goal of the season late in the second half.

Their unbeaten streak ended after eight games in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they were hammered 7-2 by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Breisgau-Brasilianer played their third consecutive draw in the league last week as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. They took the lead in the second minute, and Vincenzo Grifo scored an 87th-minute equalizer after Jonathan Burkardt bagged a first-half brace for Frankfurt.

They returned to winning ways after four draws last week, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Utrecht in the UEFA Europa League. Yuito Suzuki and Grifo added goals in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 52 times in all competitions. Leverkusen have the lead in the head-to-head record with 24 wins. The visitors have 13 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture and their previous meeting in May ended in a 2-2 draw.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Freiburg have kept three clean sheets in their five away games this season.

Both teams have conceded 11 goals in seven league games thus far. Leverkusen have outscored the visitors 16-11.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Prediction

Die Werkself suffered their first loss in all competitions since August on Tuesday, and will look to bounce back here. Notably, their two defeats across all competitions this season have been registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, scoring 13 goals.

Exequiel Palacios, Nathan Tella, Axel Tape, Lucas Vázquez, and Malik Tillman remain sidelined for the hosts. Jarell Quansah and Patrik Schick should start from the bench.

Breisgau-Brasilianer are unbeaten in their last eight games, though four have ended in draws. Two of their last three wins in this fixture have been registered away from home.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will miss this match due to an injury, while Patrick Osterhage and Niklas Beste are major doubts.

Die Werkself have a good record in this fixture, and considering their recent goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

