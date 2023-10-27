Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

League leaders Bayer Leverkusen will invite eighth-placed Freiburg to the BayArena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The home team extended their winning run in the league to four games last week, recording a 2-1 away win over Wolfsburg. Wingback duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Álex Grimaldo scored in the first and second halves respectively, to help their team register a win in their first game back from the international break.

They continued their fine form in the UEFA Europa League with a 5-1 thumping of Qarabag on Thursday. Grimaldo bagged a brace while in-form striker Victor Boniface also returned to scoring ways with a first-half goal. It was their seventh win on the trot across all competitions.

The visitors also resumed their league campaign after the international break with a win. Ritsu Doan and Vincenzo Grifo's goals in the first half helped them record a 2-1 comeback win over Bochum last week.

They faced Backa Topola in the Europa League on Thursday and Grifo's second-half hat-trick helped them to a 3-1 comeback win.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 48 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 21 wins to their name. The visitors have beaten their northern rivals 13 times and 14 games have ended in draws.

Freiburg were unbeaten in their two league meetings against Leverkusen last season, recording a 3-2 away win and playing out a 1-1 draw at home.

Bayer Leverkusen have won 11 of their 12 games in all competitions this season.

The visitors have just one win in their travels in the league this season. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their four away games as well.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Prediction

Die Werkself have a perfect home record in all competitions this term, scoring 24 goals in six games while conceding just five times. Xabi Alonso does not have any fresh injury concerns for the match. Long-term absentee Patrik Schick made an appearance as a substitute in the Europa League on Thursday and should start on the bench.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Arthur are expected to sit this one out. Alonso is expected to field a strong squad in this match and will likely rest key players in the DFB-Pokal clash in the midweek.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have resumed their campaign after the international break with back-to-back wins and will look to make it three in a row. They have won two of their last three away meetings against the league leaders, which bodes well for them.

Roland Sallai and Maximilian Philipp were injured in the 3-1 win over Backa Topola in the Europa League and are sidelined for the upcoming weeks. The injuries add to the headache of manager Christian Streich, who also remains without the services of Christian Günter, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Max Rosenfelder, and Yannik Keitel.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three away games in the league and have just one win in their last six away games as well.

The hosts have enjoyed a prolific start to the season and, considering their current form, another comfortable win seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes