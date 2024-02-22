The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as FSV Mainz take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Bay Arena on Friday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged FC Augsburg to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts edged FC Heidenheim to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against FSV Mainz and have won 19 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FSV Mainz's 12 victories.

FSV Mainz won this exact fixture away from home by a 3-2 margin against Bayer Leverkusen last season, inflicting one of the hosts' three league defeats at home under Xabi Alonso.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in their last six matches played out on a Friday in the Bundesliga - only SV Darmstadt have a longer such active run in this regard.

Bayer Leverkusen are now unbeaten in their last 32 matches in all competitions and have matched a Bundesliga record that Bayern Munich achieved in 2020 under Hansi Flick.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 58 points from their 22 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - the third-best start by any team in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional so far this season and could make history in the coming months. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

FSV Mainz can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 FSV Mainz

Bayer Leverkusen vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes