Bayer Leverkusen vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Bayer Leverkusen take on Greuther Furth at the BayArena on Saturday afternoon.

Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in their last game with Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong all getting on the scoresheet. The hosts have now won three games on the bounce across all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen sit third in the Bundesliga standings with 24 points. They are seven points away from the top of the table and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Greuther Furth are on one of the worst runs of form in Europe's top five leagues at the moment. They were beaten 6-3 by Hoffenheim in their last game, their 11th consecutive defeat and 14th game without a win.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the league with just one point from 13 games so far. They will be looking to pick up an unlikely win at the weekend as they look to retain their top-flight status.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Greuther Furth. The visitors are winless in all three as the hosts have won two of those games. The other game ended in a draw.

The two sides last met officially in a league game back in 2013. The game ended goalless.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (Bundesliga): W-W-D-L-D

Greuther Furth Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Greuther Furth Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The hosts will be without Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger and Mitchel Bakker at the weekend as the trio are all injured. Karim Bellarabi is a doubt after being ill.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Mitchel Bakker

Doubtful: Karim Bellarabi

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees. Nick Viergever, Justin Hoogma, Robin Kehr, Gideon Jung and Jessic Ngankam are all injured.

Gian-Luca Itter is self-isolating after contracting the COVID-19 and Paul Seguin is unavailable due to illness.

Injured: Nick Viergever, Justin Hoogma, Robin Kehr, Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Gian-Luca Itter, Paul Seguin

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich; Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marius Funk; Marco Meyerhofer, Maximilian Bauer, Nunoo Sarpei, Jetro Willems; Sebastian Griesbeck, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama

Bayer Leverkusen vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have found good form of late with four wins and a draw in their last five outings. They have scored in all but one of their 20 games this season and will be looking to continue that trend at the weekend.

Greuther Furth are winless this campaign. They have lost 11 games on the bounce and look doomed to an immediate return to the 2.Bundesliga. They have scored the second-fewest goals in the Bundesliga and have conceded the most goals. Their struggles should continue on Saturday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Greuther Furth

Edited by Shardul Sant