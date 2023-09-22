Bayer Leverkusen vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

League leaders Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Heidenheim at the Bay Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the last week as they held reigning champions Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw in their away match. Álex Grimaldo scored a brilliant free-kick in the first half while Exequiel Palacios scored the equalizer in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

They continued their form in their UEFA Europa League opener with a 4-0 home win over Hacken on Thursday. Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli scored in quick succession in the first half while Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann added goals in the second half.

The visitors recorded their first win in Bundesliga history as goals from Tim Kleindienst, Eren Dinkçi, and Jan-Niklas Beste helped them record a 4-2 home win over Werder Bremen. They climbed to 11th place in the league table following that victory.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that clash taking place in the round of 16 of the 2018-19 DFB-Pokal edition. Heidenheim pulled off an upset with a 2-1 home win, overturning a one-goal deficit in the second half.

The hosts have won five of their six games in all competitions this season, scoring at least three goals in five games in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, have scored at least two goals in their last three league outings. They have conceded at least two goals in their four Bundesliga games thus far as well.

The visitors have conceded nine goals in their first four league games of the season, the most conceded by a promoted team since Energie Cottbus in the 2001-02 season.

They have also scored eight goals in four games, the most goals scored by a promoted team in the first four games of a season in the last 53 seasons, alongside RB Leipzig, who achieved the feat in the 2016-17 season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Heidenheim Prediction

Die Werkself have enjoyed an unbeaten run this season and have a 100% record in three home games. They do not have any fresh injury concerns, so Xabi Alonso is expected to field a strong starting XI in this match.

They have scored 13 goals in four games thus far, which is their joint-best goalscoring start to a Bundesliga campaign. This will be their first home meeting against the visitors and they will look to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered in the DFB-Pokal in 2019.

The visitors have done well in their debut season in the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in their last two league games, scoring six goals while conceding four times. They are likely to find the back of the net in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' unbeaten run in the season thus far and a 100% home record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Heidenheim

Bayer Leverkusen vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes