Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Bayer Leverkusen will host Hertha Berlin at the BayArena on Sunday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season although they remain hopeful of securing European football at the end of the season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Freiburg in their last Bundesliga game, with Sardar Azmoun scoring a second-half leveler to record his first league goal for the club since April last year.

Leverkusen sit 11th in the league table with 28 points from 22 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways in the league when they play on Sunday.

Hertha have endured a poor campaign but have begun picking up important points of late as they look to avoid an impending relegation battle. They picked up a 2-0 win over Augsburg last time out featuring second-half strikes from Marco Ritcher and Dodi Lukebakio.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with 20 points from 22 games. They are just four points above last-placed Schalke and will be determined to widen that gap here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Leverkusen and Hertha. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Die Werkself have picked up just 14 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Schalke (12) and Hoffenheim (11) have picked up fewer.

The Old Lady have picked up four points on the road in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bochum (3) have picked up fewer.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Leverkusen are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing four of their previous five games across all competitions. They have lost their last three games at the BayArena and will be desperate to end that streak here.

Hertha, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous eight games. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leverkusen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the hosts' last five matches)

