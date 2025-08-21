Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Hoffenheim at BayArena in their Bundesliga campaign opener on Saturday. Leverkusen finished second in the league standings last season, while the visitors avoided the relegation playoffs by just three points.

Ad

The hosts met fourth-tier side Sonnenhof Großaspach in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last week and got their 2025-26 season underway with a comfortable 4-0 away win. Patrik Schick broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, while Arthur, Christian Kofane, and Alejandro Grimaldo added late goals in the second half.

Die Kraichgauer also recorded a 4-0 away win in the DFB-Pokal last week, defeating Hansa Rostock in the first-round match. New signing Wouter Burger had a goal and an assist to his name, while Max Moerstedt bagged a brace.

Ad

Trending

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 35 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record, recording 21 wins. Die Kraichgauer have eight wins and six games have ended in draws.

Leverkusen secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording a 7-2 win on aggregate. They extended their winning streak in this fixture to five games with those wins.

The hosts had concluded the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign on a three-game unbeaten streak, conceding eight goals.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games, and they have conceded at least three goals in four games in that period.

Die Kraichgauer have won just one of their last 10 meetings against Leverkusen, with that triumph registered away from home.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Die Werkself are winless in their last three league games, though they have scored two goals apiece in these games. Notably, they had suffered three defeats in the Bundesliga last season, and all losses were registered at home. They are on a five-game winning streak in this fixture, scoring 15 goals.

Erik ten Hag won't be able to call upon the services of Martin Terrier for the campaign opener. New signing Malik Tillman has trained with the squad and should start from the bench.

Ad

Hoffenheim have won just one of their last 10 league games. They have lost three of their last five away games, conceding 13 goals. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five meetings against Leverkusen.

Adam Hložek was injured last week and faces a significant spell on the sidelines. Ozan Kabak and Valentin Gendrey also remain sidelined for this match. Muhammed Damar will likely start ahead of Andrej Kramarić here.

Ad

Die Werkself have been the dominant side in recent meetings against the visitors, and considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More