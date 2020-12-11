Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen are in Bundesliga action at the BayArena on Sunday, as they host Hoffenheim while looking to keep pace with Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Peter Bosz's side are just a point behind Bayern Munich in what is a close Bundesliga title race, at least for the moment.

Despite losing a key player in Kai Havertz over the summer, Leverkusen have found a way to keep winning games in the league this season.

On Thursday night, both these sides finished their respective Europa League campaigns on top of their groups. Leverkusen beat Slavia Prague 4-0 at home, while Hoffenheim managed a 4-1 win over Belgian side KAA Gent.

🗯 Peter Bosz: "We finished first in the group - I am satisfied with our group phase in the Europa League. And today we’ve won 4-0, also with that you can be satisfied."#B04SLA | 4-0 | #UEL pic.twitter.com/h0Fm2rZjGW — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 10, 2020

Last week in the league, Leverkusen heaped yet more misery on Schalke with a 3-0 win at the Veltins Arena.

Hoffenheim, who are currently 10th in the Bundesliga, beat Augsburg 3-0 at home last weekend.

"The lads had outstanding body language, played with a great deal of intensity and were creative with the ball. They had a real desire to play football; they showed that too. I'm very, very satisfied today."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß



🌐 https://t.co/fQdznMjwuR#TSGGNT | #UEL pic.twitter.com/hI1Dvq9X7j — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) December 11, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen have won 14 out of the previous 25 clashes against Hoffenheim, while they have lost seven times. These two sides played out draws four times in that period.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Hoffenheim form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Team News

Peter Bosz will be without several first-team players for this game, the most important of which is Kerem Demirbay. The former Hoffenheim man has still not recovered, and will miss this game against his former side.

Injured: Charles Aranguiz, Santiago Arias, Sven Bender, Exequiel Palacios, Paulinho

Doubtful: Kerem Demirbay

For Hoffenheim head coach Sebastian Hoeness, a lot of his injury issues are concentrated in the defence. The likes of Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner and Pavel Kaderabek are all ruled out.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger, Benjamin Hubner, Pavel Kaderabek, Kostas Stafylidis

Doubtful: Ishak Belfodil, Jacob Bruun Larsen

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven; Florian Wirtz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri. Leon Bailey, Mousa Diaby, Patrick Schick

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma, Ryan Sessegnon; Sebastian Rudy, Diedie Samassekou, Baumgartner; Florian Grillitsch; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Prediction

We are predicting a narrow Bayer Leverkusen win in this game, because of Hoffenheim's injury troubles in defence.

The likes of Mousa Diaby and Leon Bailey will relish the prospect of playing against a side bereft of so many of their personnel in the defence.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Hoffenheim