Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayer Leverkusen will invite Hoffenheim to the BayArena in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their new league campaign, suffering consecutive defeats. After a narrow 1-0 reverse against Borussia Dortmund in their season opener, they were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg. Andre Hahn scored an 82nd-minute winner after Charles Aranguiz had equalised just before the second half.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, bounced back from a 3-1 loss in their campaign opener against Borussia Monchengladbach. They produced a fighting display against VfL Bochum, recovering from two goals down to win 3-2.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 29 times across competitions, with all but one game taking place in the Bundesliga. The hosts have a superior record in this fixture, leading 16-7 in wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last four games against Die Kraichgauer. They won 4-2 when the two teams last met in the league in May.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): L-L-L

Hoffenheim form guide (all competitions): W-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Amine Adli is sidelined till October with a collarbone injury, while Karim Bellarabi is out with a knee injury. Florian Wirtz is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while goalkeeper Andrey Lunev will miss out with a thigh injury.

Die Werkself will welcome back Lukas Hradecky from suspension.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hoffenheim

The visitors also have a lengthy injury list. Philipp Pentke, Ihlas Bebou, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic and Angelo Stiller are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ihlas Bebou, Ermin Bicakcic, Angelo Stiller, Philipp Pentke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Predicted XIs

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Moussa Diaby, Sardar Azmoun, Adam Hlozek; Patrik Schick

Hoffenheim (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stanley N'Soki, Kevin Vogt, Ozan Kabak; Pavel Kaderabek, Angelino, Christoph Baumgartner, Grischa Promel, Robert Skov; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andrej Kramaric

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim Prediction

The hosts are struggling at the moment, having lost all three competitive games this season. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, look in good touch, scoring twice in their last trip to Leverkusen. The odds of their first win in four years at Leverkusen look good.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Hoffenheim

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav