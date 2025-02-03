Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will invite Koln to BayArena in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals on Wednesday. Leverkusen defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 in a closely contested match in December and the visitors overcame Hertha Berlin 2-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two consecutive wins. They played Hoffenheim at home in the Bundesliga on Sunday, recording a 3-1 win. Victor Boniface and Jeremie Frimpong scored in the first half and Patrik Schick added the third goal after the break.

The Billy Goats made it two wins on the trot on Saturday with a 2-1 away triumph over Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2. Bundesliga. They conceded in the first minute of the match but first-half goals from Eric Martel and Damion Downs helped them register a comeback win.

Trending

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rhineland-based rivals have crossed paths 91 times in all competitions. Leverkusen have the upper hand in these meetings with 36 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 25 wins and 30 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the previous Bundesliga season, and the hosts secured a league double with a 5-0 win on aggregate.

They have met thrice in the DFB-Pokal thus far. The hosts have two wins to their name and came out on top in the 2002 semifinals, recording a 3-1 home win.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions. They have registered 13 wins in that period.

Koln have suffered just one loss in their last 12 games with that loss coming away from home last month.

Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won five of their last six away games while keeping four clean sheets.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Prediction

Die Werkself are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions, recording nine consecutive wins. They have lost two of their last nine meetings against the visitors, though both have been registered at home.

Nathan Tella was subbed off with a knock against Hoffenheim and is likely to be rested here. Amine Adli is back in group training but is not yet an option to start.

The Billy Goats have won six of their last seven games and will look to build on that form. They have scored eight goals in three DFB-Pokal games this season. They have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six away games.

Jacob Christensen and Mathias Olesen are long-term absentees. Mark Uth is also a key absentee with a calf injury.

Leverkusen have been the better side in recent meetings against Koln and, considering their current home form, the reigning champions are expected to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Koln

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback