Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Bayer Leverkusen will welcome local rivals Koln to the Bay Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts regained the top spot in the league table with a 3-0 away win over Mainz last week. Sepp van den Berg's own goal got the ball rolling in the 18th minute while Álex Grimaldo and Jonas Hofmann scored six minutes apart in the second half.

Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as first-half goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Nathan Tella helped them record a 2-1 away win over Molde.

The visitors' winless start to their league campaign continued last week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Stuttgart. It was their fifth defeat in six games and they remained at 17th place in the league table following that loss.

The meeting between the two teams is sometimes also called the Rhineland Derby and the opportunity to take home the bragging rights makes this game interesting to watch.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals will meet for the 90th time across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 34-25 lead in wins and 30 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded 2-1 away wins in their two Bundesliga meetings.

Interestingly, Bayer Leverkusen have suffered defeats in their last two home meetings against the visitors, after recording three wins in a row.

The hosts have won eight of their nine games across all competitions this season. At home, they have a 100% record, scoring 16 goals while conceding four times in four games.

Koln have suffered three defeats in a row in the Bundesliga and failed to score for the first time in five games in their previous outing.

Interestingly, Leverkusen's last home defeat in all competitions came against the visitors in the Bundesliga in May. It was the visitors' last away win as well.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Prediction

Die Werkself head into the match in great form, winning four games in a row across all competitions. They have scored at least three goals in seven of their nine games this season and should be able to enjoy another prolific outing.

There are no fresh absentees for Xabi Alonso as Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Patrick Schick, and Arthur remain sidelined through injuries. Noah Mbamba was on the bench in the win over Molde and might get the nod to start here.

The Billy Goats are winless in the Bundesliga thus far, suffering five defeats in six games. They have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just four goals in that period. They have won their last two away games against their cross-river rivals but might struggle to make it three wins in a row.

Steffen Baumgart has a lengthy injury list at the moment and Linton Maina was the latest player to stop training but might be available after a late fitness test. Luca Waldschmidt stopped training due to an illness and is likely to sit this one out.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Leverkusen's recent goalscoring record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Koln

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes