Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2023

Round 21 of the German Bundesliga comes to an end on Sunday when Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz square off at the Bay Arena.

The hosts are unbeaten in five consecutive home games against Die Nullfünfer and will look to extend this impressive run.

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a huge blow in their hunt for the Europa League title as they were beaten 3-2 by AS Monaco in the first leg of their playoff clash on Saturday.

They have now turned their attention to the Bundesliga, where they snapped a two-game losing streak courtesy of last Saturday's 3-1 win at Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen have picked up six wins from their last eight league matches and currently sit eighth in the league table with 27 points from 20 matches.

Elsewhere, Mainz returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Augsburg 3-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, Die Nullfünfer were beaten 4-0 by Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal on February 1 before suffering a 2-1 league defeat against Union Berlin three days later.

With 26 points from 20 matches, Mainz are currently 12th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leverkusen hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 34 meetings between the teams.

Mainz have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Bo Svensson’s men are winless in their last five visits to the Bay Arena, picking up one draw and losing four since February 2017.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches in the league, with a 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund on January 29 being the exception.

Mainz are winless in four consecutive league matches on the road, picking up one point from a possible 12 since last October.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Prediction

With just one point separating Leverkusen and Mainz in the league table, we anticipate a thrilling contest with both sides having a go at each other. Leverkusen hold a slight edge heading into Sunday, given their home advantage, and we predict they will return to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Mainz

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: First to score - Leverkusen (Alonso’s men have opened the scoring in their last 10 games against Mainz)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the sides)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes