Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action continues with high-flying Bayer Leverkusen taking on Mainz at the BayArena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen are fourth in the Bundesliga standings, with 10 points garnered from five matches. Mainz are a spot behind them, with the same number of points.

Both teams have three wins, one loss, and one draw in the league so far.

Leverkusen are coming off a 3-1 away win against Stuttgart. Robert Andrich, summer arrival Patrick Schick and young sensation Florian Wirtz registered their names on the scoresheet for the visitors. Meanwhile, Orel Mangala's goal in the 38th-minute ended up being a consolation for the hosts.

Mainz played out a 0-0 draw with Freiburg in their last Bundesliga game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz have played 31 games against each other so far. Leverkusen have won 16 matches, while Mainz have prevailed on 10 occasions. Five matches have ended in stalemates.

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Mainz form (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Patrick Schick took a heavy knock in Leverkusen's last game and is a doubt for the clash against Mainz. Robert Andrich has been suspended, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Edmond Tapsoba, Exequiel Palacios and Julian Baumgartlinger have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Edmond Tapsoba, Exequiel Palacios, and Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: Patrick Schick

Suspended: Robert Andrich

Mainz

Moussa Niakhate continues to recover from a calf problem, while marksman Adam Szalai remains out due to a knee injury. Aaron Caricol's participation is in doubt due to a groin issue.

Injured: Moussa Niakhate, Adam Szalai

Doubtful: Aaron Caricol

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker; Kerem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack; Dominik Kohr, Aaron Martin, Anton Stach, Silvan Widmer; Jean-Paul Boetius; Jonathan Burkardt; Karim Onisiwo

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz Prediction

Both sides have been equally impressive in the league this year, meaning the game could be decided by fine margins. Patrick Schick's fitness will be a crucial factor, and if he misses out, Mainz will certainly be favorites to steal three points away from home.

We foresee the two sides playing out a low-scoring draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Mainz

