Bayer Leverkusen vs MSV Duisburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Bayer Leverkusen will kick off their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign against MSV Duisburg in a friendly on Saturday.

The 3. Liga side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three outings and will look to end that dry spell.

Leverkusen enjoyed a fine 2021-22 campaign, securing a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Gerardo Seoane’s side were last in action on May 18, whre they fell to a 1-0 friendly loss against Toluca. Before that, Die Werkself were on a run of four victories after winning heir final four games of the recently concluded Bundesliga campaign.

Meanwhile, Duisburg failed to find their feet last Friday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Preuben Münster. They have now failed to win their last three games across competitions, picking up two draws and a loss.

Duisburg, who finished just five points above the relegation zone in the third tier last season, will look to get up and running in pre-season as they prepare for the new campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen vs MSV Duisburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 11 meetings between the two teams, Leverkusen boast a superior record in this fixture.

Duisburg have managed just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Leverkusen have won all but one of their last fine outings, with a 1-0 loss to Toluca in May being the exception.

Duisburg head into the weekend on a run of three straight games without victory, managing just one win in their last seven outings since April.

Bayer Leverkusen vs MSV Duisburg Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, Leverkusen head into the weekend as firm favourites to claim victory. Die Werkself should come out victorious on Saturday and extend their dominance over Duisburg.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 MSV Duisburg.

Bayer Leverkusen vs MSV Duisburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Leverkusen and Duisburg have both scored in their last five meetings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in their last six encounters).

