Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Paderborn at the Bay Arena in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

The hosts registered a thumping 5-2 away win over Sandhausen in the previous round. Adam Hložek scored in the 85th minute to restore Leverkusen's lead after Sandhausen scored twice between the 50th and 56th minutes. Amine Adli bagged a four-minute brace after the 88th minute to seal their win.

The visitors overcame Paderborn 3-1 in the previous round thanks to Filip Bilbija's brace while Florent Muslija also registered himself on the scoresheet.

The hosts dropped points for just the second time in the Bundesliga in their previous outing, drawing 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. The visitors, meanwhile, registered a 1-0 win over Hannover in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times across all competitions, with one meeting taking place in the DFB-Pokal. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors and have an unbeaten record in this fixture. They have four wins to their name and just one game has ended in a draw.

Four of the five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring their western rivals 13-5 in these games.

They last met in the 2019-20 season, twice in the Bundesliga and once in the DFB-Pokal with Bayer Leverkusen recording wins in these games.

Paderborn have suffered two defeats in their last three games across all competitions, scoring once apiece in these games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their 20 games across all competitions this season, registering 18 wins.

Interestingly, Paderborn have played both of their games in the DFB-Pokal away from home this season, recording wins with an aggregate score of 10-1.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Prediction

Die Werkself have enjoyed an unbeaten run this season across all competitions. They have been in good touch recently, keeping four clean sheets in their last five games. They dropped points for the first time since September last week in the Bundesliga and will look to bounce back with a win.

Xabi Alonso has an almost-full-strength squad at his disposal for this match with only Arthur sidelined on account of a hamstring injury. He has a good squad depth and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

The visitors have been inconsistent in their recent games, suffering three defeats and registering three wins. They have won three of their last five games in the DFB-Pokal against top-flight teams and will look to build on that form in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for Leverkusen, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Paderborn

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes