Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2022

Bayer Leverkusen will host Porto at the BayArena on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

The two teams squared off in Porto last Wednesday, with the Portuguese team recording a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from second-half substitutes Galeno and Zaidu Sanusi.

Leverkusen parted ways with manager Gerardo Seoane after that loss. They appointed former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso at the helm of affairs. In his first game in charge, Die Wekself beat Schalke 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Porto, meanwhile, continued their winning ways in the Primeira Liga with a 2-0 win at Portimonense. It was their third straight win across competitions.

This game holds significance for both teams, as they are locked in a three-way battle to secure a place in the knockouts alongside Atletico Madrid. Club Brugge lead the Group B standings with a 100% record, while the three other teams have three points apiece, with Porto second on goal difference.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. They first met in the 2019-20 Europa League Round of 32, where Leverkusen won both home and away.

Last week's 2-0 triumph was Porto's first win over their German rivals.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Leverkusen's last five Champions League games.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last three games at home across competitions, winning two, while Porto have just one win in their last three away outings.

Porto have scored at least once away from home across competitions, while Leverkusen have scoredt in all but one of their home games.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto Prediction

Leverkusen looked sharp in Alonso's first game in charge and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They have scored only twice in the Champions League this season - both against Atletico Madrid last month.

Porto, meanwhile, also have a relatively poor goalscoring record in the competition this season. They have scored three goals in as many games, with just one of them coming on their travels. Given the poor goal-scoring record of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Porto

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

