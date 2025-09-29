Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven will both be out to secure their first UEFA Champions League win of the campaign when they square off at BayArena on Wednesday. The Eredivisie outfit are on a run of eight straight competitive away victories since March and will look to extend this hot streak.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of Wednesday’s return to the Champions League when they secured a 2-1 victory over St. Pauli in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Since kicking off the league campaign with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Hoffenheim in August, Kasper Hjulmand’s men have now gone six consecutive matches without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws in that time.

Leverkusen now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they aim to pick up their first win of the campaign after fighting back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen in their group opener on September 18.

Ad

Trending

As for PSV Eindhoven, they were left red-faced in their Champions League curtain-raiser on September 16, when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise on home turf.

This was followed by a 2-2 stalemate with Ajax on September 21, when they conceded an 88th-minute equaliser at the Philips Stadion, before bouncing back in a 2-1 victory over Excelsior at the Stadion Woudestein on Saturday.

PSV will be backing themselves to get up and running in the Champions League on Wednesday as they journey to the BayArena on a run of eight straight competitive away victories, stretching back to March 12, when they played out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the UCL round of 16.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven, and both sides will be out to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Bayern Leverkusen have failed to win four of their last five Champions League matches, losing three and picking up one draw while conceding nine goals and scoring five since the turn of the year.

Like the home side, PSV Eindhoven have managed just one win in their most recent five UCL games while claiming one draw and losing three, including a 7-1 hammering against Arsenal in March.

Leverkusen have picked up just three wins from their last 10 home matches across all competitions while losing four and claiming three draws since mid February.

Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Following their shock opening-day loss against Saint-Gilloise, PSV Eindhoven will be looking to bounce back at the BayArena and get their European quest up and running.

However, Leverkusen have upped the ante since their slow start to the season and we predict they will make the most of their home advantage to secure all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Ad

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Leverkusen’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More