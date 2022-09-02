Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen take on SC Freiburg on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

SC Freiburg are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side edged VfL Bochum to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. Die Werkself eased past Mainz by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive record against SC Freiburg and have won 20 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams. SC Freiburg have managed eight victories against Bayer Leverkusen and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Bayer Leverkusen. SC Freiburg were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-L

SC Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have a depleted squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, and Karim Bellarabi are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Mitchel Bakker and Piero Hincapie were sent off against Mainz and will serve their suspensions this weekend.

Injured: Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mitchel Bakker, Piero Hincapie

SC Freiburg need to win this game

SC Freiburg

Kimberly Ezekwem and Lucas Holer are recovering from injuries at the moment and will not feature in this game. Kevin Schade and Lukas Kubler are struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Kimberly Ezekwem, Lucas Holer

Doubtful: Kevin Schade, Lukas Kubler

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven; Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios; Kerem Demirbay, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick

SC Freiburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Ritsu Doan, Vincenzo Grifo, Merlin Rohl; Michael Gregoritsch

Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen suffered defeat in their first three games of the season and will need to make amends this month. The hosts were impressive against Mainz last week and will be intent on building a streak of positive results in the coming weeks.

SC Freiburg have managed to work their way into the top four and will need to work hard to remain at the top of their game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 SC Freiburg

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi