Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sparta Prague take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague Preview

Sparta Prague are currently in 29th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have struggled on the European front this season. The Czech outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Champions League table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent record against Sparta Prague in major European competitions and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Sparta Prague have never defeated Bayer Leverkusen in an official fixture.

Sparta Prague are winless in their last six matches away from home against opponents from Germany in major European competitions, with their previous such victory coming by against Werder Bremen in the 1992-93 season.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last three matches at home in the UEFA Champions League without conceding a single goal and have never won four such games in a row in the competition.

Sparta Prague are winless in their last 15 matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will back themselves on their home turf this week. Florian Wirtz has been impressive for the hosts and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Sparta Prague have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Sparta Prague

Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sparta Prague to score first - Yes

