Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024

Champions Bayer Leverkusen welcome Stuttgart to the BayArena in Bundesliga action on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts extended their record-unbeaten run across competitions to 45 games last week with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund. Niclas Füllkrug broke through to give Dortmund the lead in the 81st minute.

While it seemed that BvB would end Leverkusen's unbeaten run, in what has become a familiar sight, Leverkusen left it late and equalised in the seventh minute of stoppage time via Josip Stanisić.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak in the league ended after 11 games, as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss at Werder Bremen last week. After Marvin Ducksch bagged a brace, Deniz Undav scored a consolation in the 71st minute.

They remain third in the league table, three points behind Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 89 times across competitions. Leverkusen lead 44-23.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in 11 meetings against Stuttgart across competitions, with the last two Bundesliga meetings ending in draws.

Leverkusen have one defeat against Stuttgart across competitions since 2010, with that loss coming at home in the Bundesliga in 2018.

Stuttgart have 10 wins and seven losses on their travels this season.

Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Leverkusen have played back-to-back draws for the first time this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction

Leverkusen are on a 45-game unbeaten start to the season, a record for any team in Europe's top-five leagues. In their last two 1-1 draws, they scored late equalisers. They are on a six-game winning run at home against Stuttgart, scoring 18 goals.

Manager Xabi Alonso will look to rotate his squad, as Leverkusen play Roma in the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg next week. Granit Xhaka is unavailable due to suspension, while Amine Adli returns from a suspension.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, suffered their first Bundesliga loss since January. It was only their second loss in 13 games across competitions, with one of them coming against Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal in February.

Angelo Stiller will serve a suspension, while Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nikolas Nartey, and Josha Vagnoman remain sidelined through injuries. Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams and recent history, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Deniz Undav to score or assist any time - Yes