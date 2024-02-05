Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2024

Bayer Leverkusen will invite Stuttgart to the BayArena in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The hosts recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Paderborn in the round of 16 in December thanks to goals from Victor Boniface, Exequiel Palacios, and Patrik Schick.

They have maintained an unbeaten record across all competitions this season and, after a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga last month, they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Darmstadt last week. Nathan Tella bagged a brace to help his side maintain a two-point lead over Bayern Munich.

The visitors defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home in the previous round of the DFB Pokal, thanks to second-half goals from Serhou Guirassy and Silas. They have seen an upturn in form, recording back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga.

After a 5-2 thrashing of RB Leipzig last month, they defeated Freiburg 3-1 in their away match last week. Deniz Undav and Chris Führich scored within the first 10 minutes of the game while Maximilian Mittelstädt added the third goal in the 74th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two West German rivals have squared off 88 times across all competitions since 1979. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 43 wins to their name. The visitors have 23 wins in this fixture and 22 games have ended in draws.

They have crossed paths thrice in the DFB Pokal, with Bayer Leverkusen having a 100% record in these meetings.

Stuttgart have just one win in their last 24 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in their away meeting in the Bundesliga in 2018.

Leverkusen have scored at least three goals in 12 of their 15 home games across all competitions this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction

Die Werkself have enjoyed a good run of form recently, winning five of their last six games in all competitions, while also keeping five clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors and have won nine of their last 10 home games in this fixture.

Xabi Alonso has rotated his squad well despite a busy schedule and, after naming Amine Adli and Edmond Tapsoba on the bench in the league win over Darmstadt, he might start the duo in this match.

After suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games of the year, Die Schwaben have registered two wins on the trot, scoring eight goals. They have lost four of their last six away games in all competitions, failing to score thrice in that period, which is a cause for concern.

Serhou Guirassy and Hiroki Ito are back from international commitments and head coach Sebastian Hoeneß is expected to start the duo from the bench. Chris Führich picked up an injury while Anthony Rouault suffered from a broken nose in their win over Freiburg and faces a late fitness test.

Considering Leverkusen's unbeaten record this season and impressive home record in this fixture, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Deniz Undav to score or assist any time - Yes