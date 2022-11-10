Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2022

Bayer Leverkusen will host Stuttgart at the BayArena on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their season and are now looking to find their way back under new manager Xabi Alonso. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over struggling Koln in their last league outing, with Nadiem Amiri and Moussa Diaby scoring a quickfire double midway through the second half to overturn a first-half deficit.

Bayer Leverkusen sit 13th in the league table with 15 points from 14 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Stuttgart have had a decent start to life under interim manager Michael Wimmer. They beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 in their last game, with Serhou Guirassy opening the scoring in the opening three minutes of the game before Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the winner with a towering header deep into additional time.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 14 points from 14 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 29 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won just nine times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Only three of Leverkusen's seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Reds have picked up just three points on the road this season, the third-fewest in the Bundesliga so far.

Stuttgart have scored seven league goals away from home this season. Only Bochum and Schalke have scored fewer.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction

Leverkusen are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last three games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be looking forward to this one.

Stuttgart have won two of their last three games and four of their last six. However, they are winless on the road in the Bundesliga this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)

