Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart go to the BayArena on Saturday to face Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga fixture.

Leverkusen have been in bad form recently, losing their last three games in all competitions. From being in the title race, albeit as outsiders, Leverkusen are now fifth in the league. They have lost three of their last four league games as well.

In midweek, they were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by lower division opposition, losing 2-1 to Rot-Weiss Essen.

In a game that went to extra-time, Leverkusen took the lead in the 105th minute through Leon Bailey. However, they were knocked out by a 117th-minute winner, after Essen equalized in the 108th minute.

Up next: #B04VFB



🗓️ Saturday, February 6th

⏰ 9:30am EST | 15:30 CET

🆚 VfB Stuttgart

⚔️ Bundesliga MD 20

📍 BayArena, Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/uRoa0EQ01W — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 3, 2021

Stuttgart also lost 2-1 in the DFB-Pokal in midweek. Silas Wamangituka scored in the second minute to give Stuttgart the lead against Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, goals from Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea ensured Gladbach went through to the next round.

In their last league game, Stuttgart beat relegation-threatened Mainz 2-0, with goals from Sasa Kaladzic and Wamangituka.

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have won 26 of the last 41 meetings against Stuttgart, losing only nine of those.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October and ended in a 1-1 draw. Patrick Schick opened the scoring fo Leverkusen, but they were pegged back by a late goal from Kaladzic.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Stuttgart form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen have a lengthy injury list ahead of this game. Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby and Nadiem Amiri are all reportedly ill, and their participation is in doubt.

Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Mitchell Weiser, Sven Bender, Santiago Arias and Paulinho are all out injured, posing a massive problem for Peter Bosz.

Injured: Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Mitchell Weiser

Doubtful: Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby, Nadiem Amiri

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Stuttgart will be without Gonzalo Castro, who injured his ankle during the Bundesliga win against Mainz last week.

Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are also injured, and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Gonzalo Castro, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Daley Sinkgraven; Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario

Advertisement

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Nicolas Gonzalez, Silas Wamangituka; Sasa Kaladzic

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction

In Leverkusen's current run of form, the injuries that have beset them are an additional problem.

With Bosz possibly missing a host of first-team players for this game, we are predicting a narrow Stuttgart win, furthering Leverkusen's woes this season.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Stuttgart