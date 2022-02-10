Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Stuttgart at the BayArena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 5-2 win over Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund in the league. An own goal from Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji and goals from young star Florian Wirtz, midfielder Robert Andrich, centre-back Jonathan Tah and French winger Moussa Diaby ensured victory for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.

An own goal from Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and a late second-half goal from forward Steffen Tigges proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. A goal from French centre-back Evan Ndicka and a brace from Australian midfielder Ajdin Hrustic sealed the deal for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt. Goals from centre-back Waldemar Anton and Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdic proved to be a mere consolation for Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with ten-man Bayer Leverkusen beating Stuttgart 3-1. Goals from former Union Berlin midfielder Robert Andrich, Czech striker Patrik Schick and midfielder Florian Wirtz secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen, who had Andrich sent off in the first-half. Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala scored the goal for Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-D-L

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen will be without Russian goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Argentina international Exequiel Palacios and Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gerardo Seoane is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Andrey Lunyov

Doubtful: Daley Sinkgraven, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Meanwhile, Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be unable to call upon the services of young Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Erik Thommy, young midfielders Clinton Mola and Lilian Egloff and Danish midfielder Nikolas Nartey.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: Clinton Mola, Nikolas Nartey, Lilian Egloff, Erik Thommy

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lennart Grill, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Piero Hincapie, Mitchel Bakker, Robert Andrich, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-4-2): Florian Muller, Waldemar Anton, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hiroki Ito, Borna Sosa, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Chris Fuhrich, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tiago Tomas

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are 3rd in the league, and have won their last three league games. They are five points behind 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund, and will fancy their chances of overtaking them.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, are 17th in the league table, and have lost four of their last five league games. After an impressive season last time around, Pellegrino Matarazzo's men have struggled to get going.

Bayer Leverkusen should win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart

