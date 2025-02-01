Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Anderlecht to a narrow 4-3 victory in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The hosts eased past Sparta Prague by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 20 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's eight victories.

TSG Hoffenheim have lost a total of 20 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - they have a worse record only against Bayern Munich in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 42 points from their 19 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their second-best tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up four points from their last two matches in the Bundesliga - their best such run in the competition under Christian Ilzer.

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season and will be intent on giving Bayern Munich a run for their money in the title race. Florian Wirtz has been impressive for the hosts and will look to make an impact this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have shown signs of improvement over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

