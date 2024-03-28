Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in a crucial encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts edged SV Freiburg to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 18 out of the last 32 matches, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's eight victories.

Since their promotion to the top flight in 2008, TSG Hoffenheim have lost a total of 18 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen have won only one of their last seven matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and will be facing them under Xabi Alonso for the first time in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in 38 matches in all competitions under Xabi Alonso this season - a record for a Bundesliga team in German football.

With 70 points after 26 matches in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen have achieved the second-highest points tally at this stage of the season by any team in the competition - only Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich surpass them in this regard.

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will be intent on creating history this season. The likes of Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz can be exceptional on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but are up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 TSG Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes