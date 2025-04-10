Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated VfL Wolfsburg by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The hosts edged FC Heidenheim to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent recent record against Union Berlin and have won nine out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's paltry one victory.

Union Berlin have won only one of their 11 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2021.

Bayer Leverkusen have won five of their last six matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up 15 points in the process - the highest such tally for any team in the competition during this period.

Union Berlin have managed to win their last two matches in the Bundesliga - the first time they have achieved such a run in the competition since October last year.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in exceptional form in the Bundesliga in recent weeks and are currently six points behind Bayern Munich in the title race. Emiliano Buendia scored the winning goal last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Union Berlin have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

