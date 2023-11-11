Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Bay Arena on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League this week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts edged Qarabag FK to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Union Berlin and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's one victory.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost only one of their last 11 official matches against Union Berlin, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2021.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 28 points from their first 10 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best-ever start to a league campaign in the top flight.

Union Berlin have lost each of their last eight matches in the Bundesliga and have set a club record in this regard in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the Bundesliga - their best run in this regard since December 2020.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional in the Bundesliga so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The hosts are currently unbeaten in the league and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Union Berlin are in abysmal form at the moment and have a point to prove going into this match. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes