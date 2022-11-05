Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the Bundesliga table, Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Union Berlin at the BayArena on Sunday (November 6).

The hosts are winless in their last three outings, losing two. Leverkusen played out a goalless draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League in midweek to secure their place in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Leverkusen are coming off a 2-0 loss against RB Leipzig in their last league outing.

Berlin, meanwhile, bounced back from a shock 2-1 defeat against Bochum bt beating Borussia Monchengladbach by the same scoreline last week. Danilho Doekhi's last-gasp winner help Berlin's to a come-from-behind win and remain atop the standings.

The surprise Bundesliga leaders continued their form in the Europa League as well, winning 1-0 at Union Saint-Gilloise to reach the knockout round playoffs.

Berlin lead Bayern (25) by a point in the Bundesliga standings after 12 games, while Leverkusen (9) are 16th, in the relegation playoff place.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will just be the tenth meeting between the two teams across competitions. Leverkusen have been the dominant team, leading 5-1 in wins. Three games — their last three meetings — have ended in draws.

Berlin have lost only two of their last 19 Bundesliga games.

Leverkusen have conceded at least twice in their last three top-flight outings.

Leverkusen are winless in six games across competitions, failing to score in three.

Berlin (9) have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season.

Only 17th-placed Bochum (32) and last-placed Schalke (28) have conceded more league goals than Leverkusen (25).

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga games at home, scoring seven goals. However, Die Werkself are winless against Berlin since 2020, and considering their current form, a win seems unlikely.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en Unioner, another fantastic performance, another 1-0 in Europe, and now another wait for a draw that will see who we play in European competition. That was never easy. They bled for that, for you all. But it certainly was fun. Eisern!!!! Unioner, another fantastic performance, another 1-0 in Europe, and now another wait for a draw that will see who we play in European competition. That was never easy. They bled for that, for you all. But it certainly was fun. Eisern!!!! https://t.co/mnjd1JdRix

The Bundesliga leaders have been solid all season but have not kept a clean sheet in their last two outings. Nevertheless, considering the recent history and form of the teams, Berlin should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Sheraldo Becker to score or assist any time - Yes

