Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Bayer Leverkusen will host Union Berlin at the BayArena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have recorded a largely positive start to life under new boss Kasper Hjulmand, going undefeated in their five games under the Dane and now climbed up to sixth place in the table with eight points.

They beat St. Pauli 2-1 away from home in their last league outing, featuring goals from Edmond Tapsoba and summer arrival Ernest Poku, before playing out a 1-1 draw with Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of a mid-table finish. They played out a goalless draw against newly-promoted Hamburg in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game, but failed to convert their chances, including a misplaced penalty kick from Andrej Ilic in the first half.

The visitors sit 11th in the Bundesliga standings but are just one point behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between the two teams. Leverkusen have won nine of those games while Union have won just one.

There have been five draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in five of their last six games in this fixture.

Union have scored eight goals in the Bundesliga this season, the second-highest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Werkself are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, although four of those games have ended in draws. They are clearly the favorites heading into the weekend clash and will receive an additional boost from their home advantage.

Die Eisernen are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing their previous two. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture historically and could lose this one.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last eight matches)

