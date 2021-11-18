Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend after the conclusion of the international break. Bayer Leverkusen will host VfL Bochum at the BayArena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen have been in disastrous form lately. After winning all but one of their first 10 games across all competitions this campaign, they have won just one of their next seven games. A 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin last time out extended the hosts' winless run in the Bundesliga to four games.

Die Werkself sit sixth in the Bundesliga with 18 points from 11 games so far. They are already 10 points behind Bayern Munich at the top of the table and will be looking to reduce the gap on Saturday.

In stark contrast, VfL Bochum won just one of their first seven games in the Bundesliga this season. They have however picked up form lately with three wins in their last four league games.

VfL Bochum sit 12th in the league with 13 points gathered so far. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they face Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum in the past. The home team have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have surprisingly won just two less. There have been three draws between the sides.

The two sides last met officially in the Bundesliga back in 2010. The game ended 1-1.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

VfL Bochum Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The home team have a fairly lengthy injury list. Charles Aranguiz, Mitchel Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Lucas Alario and Patrik Shick are all out injured.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Karim Bellarabi have both recovered from their injuries but may not be available at the weekend.

Injured: Charles Aranguiz, Mitchell Bakker, Julian Baumgartlinger, Lucas Alario, Patrik Schick

Doubtful: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Karim Bellarabi

Suspended: None

VfL Bochum

Danny Blum picked up an injury in VfL Bochum's last game and remains out. The German joins Herbert Bockhorn, Gerrit Holtmann, Maxim Leitsch, Robert Tesche and Simon Zoller on the injured list for the visitors.

Saulo Decarli is a doubt with a shoulder problem.

Injured: Herbert Bockhorn, Gerrit Holtmann, Maxim Leitsch, Robert Tesche and Simon Zoller, Danny Blum

Doubtful: Saulo Decarli

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong; Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich; Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Florian Wirtz; Amine Adli

VfL Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Erhan Masovic, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Takuma Asano, Milos Pantovic, Sebastian Polter

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions and none of their last four Bundesliga games.

VfL Bochum have been in brilliant form lately with four wins in their last five games. They also ended a five-game scoreless streak scoring at least one goal in their last five games. The Bundesliga new boys should be able to get a point on Saturday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 VfL Bochum

