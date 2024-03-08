Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Qarabag FK in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 22 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 18 victories.

None of the last 15 matches between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga have ended in a victory for the home side - a record in this regard in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 24 matches in the Bundesliga and have equalled a club record that they had under Jupp Heynckes in 2010.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 64 points from their first 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season - the second-highest tally ever recorded at this stage of the season.

VfL Wolfsburg are playing their second-weakest campaign in the Bundesliga so far.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional this season and will be intent on maintaining their brilliant run in the Bundesliga. The hosts will take plenty of heart from the comeback in the Europa League and are virtually unstoppable on their day.

VfL Wolfsburg have been poor this season and will be up against one of the league's best teams at the moment. Bayer Leverkusen are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 VfL Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes