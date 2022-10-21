Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen in an important clash at the BayArena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations in the competition so far. The away side crashed out of the DFB Pokal at the hands of Eintracht Braunschweig this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been surprisingly poor this season. Die Werkself suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a slight edge over VfL Wolfsburg and have won 21 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's 18 victories.

The home side has failed to win each of the last 12 matches played between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen have suffered defeat in each of their last four home games against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - Bayern Munich are the only other team to have tormented them to this extent at the BayArena.

Bayer Leverkusen have managed only eight points from their 10 games this season - their worst start to a Bundesliga season since the 1982-83 campaign.

VfL Wolrsburg are on a three-game unbeaten run for the first time this season but have only managed 10 points from their 10 league games so far.

Bayer Leverkusen have conceded 21 goals in their 10 Bundesliga games so far this season - only Schalke 04 and VfL Bochum have worse defensive records in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsbug have managed to put together a resurgence this month and will view the game as an opportunity to move towards the top half of the table. The away side can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen have endured a dismal season so far and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. VfL Wolfsburg are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 VfL Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfL Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lukas Nmecha to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes