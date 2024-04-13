Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The hosts eased past West Ham United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 31 out of the last 90 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 25 victories.

Since Bayer Leverkusen's promotion to the Bundesliga in 1979, Werder Bremen have picked up a total of 115 points against them - they have a better record only against VfL Bochum during this period.

Bayer Leverkusen could win the first Bundesliga title in their history with a victory this weekend, making them the 13th different team to win the league title.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 41 matches in all competitions this season and are only two unbeaten results away from equalling Juventus' record in Europe's top five leagues.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their 28 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been impeccable this season and are currently on the verge of winning their first Bundesliga title. The hosts have been virtually unstoppable this season and will look to create history this weekend.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but will be up against one of Europe's best teams on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes