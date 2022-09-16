Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayer Leverkusen will entertain Werder Bremen at the BayArena in the Bundesliga fon Saturday.

Leverkusen have struggled to get going in their league campaign this season, winning just once. They played their first draw of the season in their previous outing, holding Hertha Berlin to a 2-2 draw.

They were impressive in their UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, with goals from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby helping them to a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Bremen, meanwhile, have enjoyed a decent run on their return to the top flight. They have two wins and as many draws and losses in their opening six games. They fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Augsburg last time around.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 95 times across competitions. Bremen have been the better team with 36 wins to Leverkusen's 25, while 34 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Bundesliga in the 2020-21 campaign, with both meetings ending in draws. Die Werkself are winless in their last three home games against Bremen, with the two other games ending in draws.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Werder Bremen form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The hosts have some significant absences for the game.

Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, and Andrey Lunev remain sidelined with injury. Exequiel Palacios became another addition to the infirmary after being taken off the field against Hertha Berlin with a hamstring issue.

Injured: Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev, Exequiel Palacios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Werder Bremen

Jean-Manuel Mbom, Eren Dinkci and Dikeni-Rafid Salifou are out of the game with injury. Leonardo Bittencourt has not been able to shrug off a rib injury and will be sidelined too.

Injured: Jean-Manuel Mbom, Eren Dinkci, Dikeni-Rafid Salifou

Doubtful: Leonardo Bittencourt

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Predicted XIs

Bayer Leverkusen (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky; Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Werder Bremen (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Amos Pieper; Mitchell Weiser, Romano Schmid, Christian Gross, Niklas Schmidt, Anthony Jung; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Die Werderaner have a good record on their recent trips to Leverkusen and also head into the game in better form than Leverkusen. Both teams have conceded 11 goals in six games thus far, but the visitors have outscored Bayer Leverkusen 12-8.

Considering their recent history, the two teams are likely to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Werder Bremen

