Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Club football is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an interesting encounter at the Bay Arena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Preview

Bayer Leverkusen secured a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga table last season and have flattered to deceive in recent months. The home side edged Marseille to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

West Ham United, on the other hand, finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Hammers slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Rennes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have never played an official game against Bayer Leverkusen and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

West Ham United picked up only 40 points from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season and finished in 14th place - their worst performance in the competition since a 16th-place finish in the 2019-20 season.

Bayer Leverkusen have struggled to impose themselves on their pre-season tour and have won only one of their three matches so far, winning their previous game against Marseille.

West Ham United did not end their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a consistent note, winning only two of their last seven league games of the season.

Florian Wirtz was one of Bayer Leverkusen's best players last season and bagged six assists in only 11 appearances for his side.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their progress on their pre-season tour. The likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen can be effective on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. West Ham United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 West Ham United

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes