Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg travel to the BayArena for a Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday with a chance to move level on points with their hosts.

Wolfsburg are currently outside the top four in the Bundesliga, but only on goal difference. They have 29 points from 17 games, the same as Borussia Dortmund, but their goal difference is four goals inferior to Edin Terzic's side.

However, they have only won one of their last four Bundesliga matches, and have picked up just six points in that period. That run has stopped them from making further progress up the table.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, they pulled off an excellent victory in their last game, when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at the BayArena.

That was their first win in five Bundesliga games. Coach Peter Bosz will look for his team to string together a good run of results, now that momentum is back on their side.

They have 32 points from 17 games at the moment, and unless they lose by five goals, they will not go below Wolfsburg in the table.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

In the last 32 games between these two teams, Bayer Leverkusen have won 14, while Wolfsburg have won 12.

As the head-to-head record suggests, this promises to be a close game at the BayArena on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Wolfsburg form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen continue to grapple with their fair share of injury concerns at the moment. Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Arias and Paulinho are all unlikely to return in the short-term.

In addition, Julian Baumgartlinger, Karim Bellarabi, Mitchell Weiser and Sven Bender are all expected to miss this game.

Injured: Karim Bellarabi, Mitchell Weiser, Sven Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Arias, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Jerome Rousillon and Jeffrey Bruma are injured, which is a concern for Wolfsburg. However, they are set to have everyone else fit and available.

🗣 #Glasner: There is no new news yet about Jerome #Roussillon, he will not be available. The same goes for Jeffrey #Bruma. Also, Daniel #Ginczek will not play. He has is having issues with his back.#B04WOB pic.twitter.com/X5TG9WsEOt — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 21, 2021

Injured: Jerome Rousillon, Jeffrey Bruma, Daniel Ginczek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven; Nadiem Amiri, Charles Aranguiz, Florian Wirtz; Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, Leon Bailey

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Paulo Otavio, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Josip Brekalo, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Ridle Baku; Wout Weghorst

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Despite both teams having won their respective last games, there is still a concern over their form in recent times.

We are predicting a draw in this one, especially because both managers know this is a game that they cannot afford to lose.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Wolfsburg