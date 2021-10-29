Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg go head-to-head in a Bundesliga game scheduled to take place at the BayArena on Saturday.

Leverkusen are fourth in the Bundesliga table, with 17 points from nine matches played. They are coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss against Karlsruher in the DFB Pokal.

Jeremie Frimpong equalized for Leverkusen in the second half after Lucas Cueto had put Karlsruher ahead in the fourth minute, but Rok Choi's 63rd-minute strike sealed the deal for the away side.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, lost to Freiburg in their most recent league game. Phillip Leinhart and Lucas Holer's goals ensured a 2-0 win for Freiburg on the night.

Wolfsburg are ninth in the table with 13 points from nine matches played.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg have played 45 matches against each other so far. Leverkusen have won 20 matches, while Wolfsburg prevailed on 17 occasions. Eight matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Wolfsburg form (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Moussa Diaby is serving a one-game suspension, while Karim Bellarabi and Patrick Schick picked up knocks in their last game. Piero Hincapie and Charles Aranguiz have also picked up injuries, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger remain long-term absentees.

Injured: Karim Bellarabi, Patrick Schick, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Moussa Diaby

Wolfsburg

Felix Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt and top goalscorer Wout Weghorst are doubtful due to injuries and COVID-19. Meanwhile, Admir Mehmedi, Niklas Klinger and Jerome Roussillon have been ruled out.

Wolfsburg's woes don't end there, as William, Xaver Schlager and Bartosz Bialek remain on the treatment table.

Injured: Admir Mehmedi, Niklas Klinger, Jerome Roussillon, William,Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Felix Nmecha, Luca Waldschmidt, Wout Weghorst

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker; Exequiel Palacios, Kerem Demirbay; Adli, Florian Wirtz, Paulinho; Alario

Wolfsburg predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Otavio; Joshua Guilavogui, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Luca Waldschmidt; Lukas Nmecha

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg Prediction

Both sides are going through a spell of poor form, which could make for a scrappy affair on Saturday. Leverkusen have been marginally better and will fancy their chances of winning at home against a vulnerable Wolfsburg side.

We predict that Leverkusen will prevail by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Wolfsburg

Edited by Peter P