Bayer Leverkusen vs Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022 

Bayer Leverkusen will host Zurich at the Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion on Saturday (December 17) in a friendly.

The German outfit endured a difficult start to their season but have now begun to find their feet under new manager Xabi Alonso. Leverkusen beat Stuttgart 2-0 in their last Bundesliga outing, with Moussa Diaby and Jonathan Tah getting on the scoresheet in either half.

Saturday's game will mark Leverkusen's final game of the year, so they will look to close the year on a high.

Zurich, meanwhile, have had a highly underwhelming campaign and look like a shadow of the side that won the Swiss Super League title last season.

They, however, returned to winning ways in their last league outing with a clinical 4-1 victory over second-place Servette. Zurich were four goals up before Miroslav Stevanovic bagged a late consolation.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Leverkusen and Zurich. The hosts have won two of those games, while the visitors have won three.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.

Zurich have won just one of their last nine games against German opposition.

Leverkusen have scored 25 league goals this season, the most of any team in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.

Zee City have picked up just six points away from home in the league this season. Only Winterthur (5) have picked up less.

Bo Henriksen's men have the worst offensive record in the Swiss top flight this season, scoring just 13 times.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Zurich Prediction

Leverkusen's latest result snapped their four-game winning streak. They have lost just one of their last eight home games and will fancy their chances here.

Zurich, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won four of their last six games across competitions. They have, however, struggled away from home and could lose here.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Zurich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leverkusen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Die Werkself's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Leverkusen's last seven games.)

