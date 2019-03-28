×
Bayern confirm signing France defender Hernandez

IANS
NEWS
News
11   //    28 Mar 2019, 12:02 IST
IANS Image
YEKATERINBURG, June 21, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Lucas Hernandez of France controls the ball during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match between France and Peru in Yekaterinburg, Russia, June 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Yu/IANS)

Berlin, March 28 (IANS) Bayern Munich have signed France defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, the German record champions confirmed in an official statement.

The "Bavarians" have strengthened their squad for the next season after signing the 23-year-old versatile defender, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am very happy that with Lucas Hernandez we have been able to sign one of the best defensive players in the world," Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "Lucas can play both in central defence and on the left wing. He will continue our tradition of outstanding French players."

Bayern's new arrival played since 2007 for Atletico Madrid where he played his way through all youth teams. He joined the first team in 2014 and has made 110 appearances since.

Hernandez lifted the UEFA Europa League title in 2018 with Atletico Madrid before clinching the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France's national team after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

"Today is a very important day in my career. Bayern is one of the best clubs in Europe and the world," Hernandez said.

"I am proud to be able to fight for all titles with Bayern in the future. I would like to thank Atletico for 12 wonderful years. Atletico will be always a part of me. Now I am looking forward to my next step with Bayern."

Front-runners Bayern Munich will encounter Freiburg at the 27th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

-- IANS

bbh/bc

