Real Madrid and Bayern Munich plan the biggest swap deal of all time, Kante may leave Chelsea and more: Transfer round-up, June 24, 2018

This transfer window promises to be as exciting as the ongoing World Cup! Real Madrid may have to incur a huge loss this summer.

Bayern Munich name the condition to let Lewandowski go

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 24, 2018:

Premier League

N'golo Kante may leave Chelsea this summer

Three top clubs eyeing N'golo Kante

The future of Chelsea midfield lynchpin is set to become one of the interesting stories of the summer. Chelsea will not compete in the Champions League next season and the confusion over their managerial situation has made a number of their superstars look for a way out of the club.

Le Parisien has linked N'golo Kante to leave the club. It has been reported that three European powerhouses are behind Kante's signature with Real Madrid being the favourite. Madrid see Kante as their 'next Claude Makelele' and are ready to break the bank for the Frenchman.

PSG have always rated him and are keen on bringing him back to France. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona are also reportedly monitoring Kante's situation. Chelsea will have to convince the midfielder soon to stay at the club with three of the biggest sharks in the ocean lurking.

Everton want Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jack Wilshere

According to the Mirror, Everton are looking to sign two talented English midfielders this summer. Chelsea are ready to loan Loftus-Cheek on another season-long loan with Everton leading the queue to sign the youngster. Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also interested in Loftus-Cheek.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are also tipped to be the favourites to land Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer. Wilshere will be a free agent on July 1 and is keen on extending his stay in the Premier League. Everton boss Marco Silva believes that a midfield duo of Loftus-Cheek and Wilshere can help them close the gap on the top six.