Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025 

Bayern Munich Women and Juventus Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Thursday (October 16th). The game will be played at FC Bayern Campus.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Klara Buhl's 27th-minute strike. Arianna Caruso scored an unfortunate own goal three minutes into the second half to draw the game level but Momoko Tanikawa and Alara Sohitler scored to help the Bavarians claim all three points.
Juventus, meanwhile, fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Como in Serie A Femminile. Nadine Nischler's 84th-minute strike helped the visitors leave with all three points.
Le Bianconere will turn their focus to the continent, having begun their tournament with a 2-1 home win over Benfica last week. Bayern were thrashed 7-1 away to Barcelona.
Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in Group C of the UWCL last season. Bayern claimed a 2-0 away win and won 4-0 at home.
- Four of Bayern's last five games across competitions have produced over 3.5 goals.
- Five of Juventus' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Bayern have lost just one of nine games played competitively this season, winning seven games in this run.
- Juve's last four games have been level at the break.
- Bayern's last five games have produced an average of 10.8 corner kicks.
Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women Prediction
Bayern Munich have won the last three German domestic league titles and four of the last five. However, they have not been able to translate this domestic dominance onto the continent and their thrashing by Barcelona highlighted the gulf in class between them and Europe's elite.
Juventus recovered from conceding an early goal at home to Benfica to claim maximum points. They face sterner opposition here and their preparation for their trip to Bavaria was not ideal.
We are backing the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Bayern Munich Women 3-1 Juventus Women
Bayern Munich Women vs Juventus Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bayern Munich Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half