Bayern Munich Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2025

Bayern Munich Women and Lyon Women will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday (March 18th). The game will be played at FC Bayern Campus.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg at the same venue in the Frauen-Bundesliga over the weekend. Pernille Harder scored a brace to give the Bavarians a two-goal lead by the 47th minute before turning provider for Lea Schuller in the 69th minute. Lineth Beerensteyn pulled one back with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Lyon, meanwhile, thrashed Reims 8-1 at home in Division 1 Féminine. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Anaele Le Moguedec's 13th-minute strike to give their side a 2-1 lead at the break. Daelle Dumornay, Sara Dabritz and Vicki Becho scored a goal each in the second half while Ellie Carpenter scored a brace. Hegerberg completed the rout and her brace in the fourth minute of injury time.

Les Fenottes will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the last eight as Group A winners. Bayern qualified as Group C runners-up. The winner of this tie faces either Real Madrid or Arsenal in the semifinal.

Bayern Munich Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Bayern Munich lead 2-1.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions (five wins).

Lyon are on a five-game winning streak.

Bayern are unbeaten in 13 home games played across competitions this season (eight wins).

Lyon have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight competitive games.

Lyon have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine away games.

Bayern Munich Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Bayern Munich, perhaps surprisingly, have the superior record in this fixture and have been dominant at home.

Lyon suffered a shock elimination from the Coupe de France Fememine by Reims, ending their hopes of winning a sixth continental treble in January. Joe Montemurro's side had an emphatic group stage campaign that saw them win all six games, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bayern Munich Women 1-2 Lyon Women

Bayern Munich Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 1.5 goals

