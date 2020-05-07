Jordan Henderson and Liverpool were amongst the winners

British outlet BBC ran a poll to crown the 2019/20 Premier League season's Player of the Year along with a host of other awards. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, after an inspirational season of tireless performances, was voted as the winner with 23% of the votes being won by the Englishman.

Henderson has won plaudits for his immense contribution to Liverpool's unprecedented title hunt both on and off the pitch.

Manchester City's unstoppable Belgian Kevin De Bruyne was one of the most phenomenal players in the Premier League but finished third in the final standings as he collected 14% of the votes. De Bruyne has already racked up eight goals and 16 assists for the league season.

One of the three winners of last season's Premier League Golden Boot, Sadio Mane, finished second as he had 17% of the votes. The Champions League-winner has registered 14 goals and nine assists in what has been a spectacular season for the reds.

The complete list of players who the voters could choose between for this award is as follows:

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alisson (Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

Next up was the Team of the Season so far, where the fans opted for a 4-3-3 formation.

The XI that has been chosen for the Team of the Season is:

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Çağlar Söyüncü, Andy Robertson, Kevin de Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mané

Other notable Premier League awards

Trent Alexander-Arnold also picked up the Young Player of the Season award with an astonishing 47% of the votes, followed by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford at 10% and Sheffield United's Dean Henderson at 9%.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was voted for the Manager of the Season award for what has simply been a magnificent 2019/20 Premier League campaign. He did so in great fashion, winning 55% of the votes — 30% more than his nearest rival Chris Wilder of Sheffield United. Nuno Espírito Santo of Wolves finished third with 7%.

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool stole the show

The Premier League's Signing of the Season was a bit more of a competition as Dean Henderson won the award with a quarter of the votes as he was signed on loan by Sheffield United from Manchester United. The latter were involved in another signing on this list as their new Portuguese hero Bruno Fernandes finished third with 19% of the votes after taking the Premier League by storm. Second place was bagged by Southampton's prolific Danny Ings, who had 22% of the votes.

The Goal of the Season was a relatively tough one as the Premier League season was blessed with some absolutely astonishing goals. Perhaps the most stunning of the lot — Son Heung-Min's incredible strike against Burnley — won the award with 28% of the votes. Son was closely rivaled by Mo Salah with his strike against Newcastle, garnering 23% of the votes.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson has had a remarkable season with Sheffield United

A match featuring champions-in-waiting Liverpool was also voted as the Moment of the Season, albeit for the wrong reasons. Their first and only Premier League loss of the season — a 3-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road — was the winner with 30% of the votes.

The lightning-quick Adama Traore raced to the Supririsng Package of the Year award as the Wolves attacker won 28% of the votes, contested by Çağlar Söyüncü's 12%.