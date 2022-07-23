“Beat the allegations”, “Another win on the way” – Manchester United fans thrilled as 25-year-old is named in starting line-up against Aston Villa 

Manchester United fans are thrilled to see Donny van de Beek make the starting XI for their pre-season clash with Aston Villa on July 23.

Van de Beek, 25, has had a difficult time at United since his £35 million move from Ajax in 2020.

He has found game time hard to come by, making 50 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring just two goals and contributing as many assists.

He spent the second half of last season out on loan at relegation-threatened side Everton, where he failed to make a significant impact due to injuries.

The Dutch midfielder now has a second chance at Old Trafford with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at the helm.

The Manchester United boss has handed Van de Beek a chance to shine against Aston Villa in today's friendly.

David de Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof chosen as the centre-back partnership.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw will be at full-back and will be a familiar back four for United in today's friendly.

Van de Beek will be joined by Fred and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, with the latter having impressed during pre-season.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been catching the eye as a trio under Ten Hag, and they once again start today.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek gets his chance to shine

Van de Beek has cut a frustrated figure at United

It has been a miserable time for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United who has unfortunately found himself dubbed 'Donny van de Bench'.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford with an impressive resume from his time playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

He was part of the side that made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, defeating Juventus and Real Madrid en route.

His performances in that tournament were what caught most of Europe's attention. with United being rivaled by Barcelona and Madrid in their pursuit of the Ajax ace (per talkSPORT).

The 25-year-old never got his chance under former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In fact, if you were to analyze the Norwegian manager's time in charge of the Red Devils, one of the main criticisms you would throw his way is his use of Van de Beek.

It will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old performs under Ten Hag during the upcoming season.

