Beerschot vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

Beerschot and Club Brugge kick off round 33 of the Belgian Pro League when they go head-to-head at the Olympisch Stadion Antwerp on Friday.

While the visitors have won each of their most recent six league outings, the hosts head into the game on a six-game losing streak and will be looking to end this horrid spell.

Beerschot’s woeful run in the Belgian top flight continued last time out as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Sint-Truidense.

They have now lost each of their last six games, while managing just one win in their last 10.

Beerschot’s poor campaign has now seen them relegated to the second tier as they sit bottom of the Pro League table, eight points away from safety with just two games left to play.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge kept their slender hopes of claiming successive league titles alive last time out as they saw off Genk 3-1 on home turf.

They have now won each of their last six league outings, scoring 20 goals and conceding four since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Gent on February 6.

With 66 points from 32 games, Club Brugge are currently second on the log, five points off league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head

With eight wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Club Brugge head into Friday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture. Beerschot have picked up five wins in that time, while three games have ended in draws.

Beerschot Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Club Brugge Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Team News

Beerschot

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Ilias Sebaoui and Frederic Frans, who have been sidelined through hip and Achilles tendon injuries respectively.

Injured: Ilias Sebaoui, Frederic Frans

Suspended: None

Club Brugge

Club Brugge will be without Nick Shinton, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Nick Shinton

Suspended: None

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

Beerschot Predicted XI (4-4-2): Antoine Lejoly; Réda Halaimia, Stipe Radic, Thibault De Smet, Pierre Bourdin; Musashi Suzuki, Tom Pietermaat, Ryan Sanusi, Dante Rigo; Lawrence Shankland, Ramiro Vaca

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele; Andreas Skov Olsen, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Tajon Buchanan, Denis Odoi; Charles De Ketelaere, Sargis Adamyan

Beerschot vs Club Brugge Prediction

Friday’s game sees two sides in contrasting form lock horns, with Beerschot managing just two wins since the turn of the year.

We predict Club Brugge will claim a comfortable win in this one and keep their slender title hopes alive.

Prediction: Beerschot 0-2 Club Brugge

